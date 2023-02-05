Sunday morning will start out cool and dry with lows in the mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will clear out during the day though, making way for lots of sunshine. This will allow temperatures to warm up quite a bit with highs expected to reach into the low 60s. Tonight, the sky will remain mostly clear and temperatures will dip back down with lows near the upper 30s to lower 40s. The work week will begin with a continuation of our current warming trend with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s for the majority of the week. Lows are expected to remain in the mid 40s to lower 50s with dry weather also sticking around Wednesday when our next cold front arrives. This will bring with it plenty of rainfall which may be heavy at times. Windy conditions and a few thunderstorms are also possible with this, and we will have more information on the exact timing and impacts as the day gets closer. After that, drier and cooler conditions will return for next weekend.
Very pleasant day in store for Sunday with sunny skies and mild temperatures
Annea Scales
Weekend Meteorologist
Annea Scales is from New Albany, Mississippi. She's currently a student at Mississippi State University.
