...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Very hot and humid on Saturday prior to some isolated hefty thunderstorms at times

Another very hot and humid day in store for our Saturday

We could see cooler temperatures for most of next week in our area

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect for all of our area for the next few days. Isolated thunderstorms on our Saturday afternoon and evening could get a little on the hefty and heavy side at times. A few bits and pieces of low pressure will keep The Tropics on the active side over the next few days.

As we finish our week and work our way into the weekend, we will see more of the very hot temperatures and more of the high humidity across our area. As we go into Saturday we will see our temperatures once again reach into the middle 90s to lower 100s for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 105 degrees, even at times reaching to 115 to 120 degrees. Get ready for this and take it easy as you go out and about.

We will see a cold front move into our area on Saturday evening and into our Sunday morning. This will drop our high and overnight low temperatures just a bit. We will see some isolated to scattered chances for some showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast over the next several days. However, before all things are said and done next week . . . . . we will see some more high heat and humidity build back into our area.

