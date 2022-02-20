Unsettled & Active Weather Pattern for the Start of our Work Week

As we go into the work week, we will see some frontal systems and some bits and pieces of low pressure as the rule in our area. As a result of this, there will be some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms for most of the upcoming work week. This starts on Monday and goes all the way into the start of our Friday.
Monday will have a much milder start, with temps in the upper 40s. Into the afternoon, highs will reach the low 60s. Rain will also be prominent throughout the day for our viewing area. The heaviest pockets of showers and storms will be in our Southern counties - Golden Triangle and below. But some could linger north as the afternoon progresses. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather for Monday with the severe risk sticking to our North West. As we go into Tuesday the risk shifts into our area...
On Tuesday we will see a much drier day but do not let this fool you. Into the evening we will be tracking a line of showers and storms pushing through. The main threat for this system and our week ahead is the possibility of flooding, with 3-5 inches possible by the end of the week. But gusty winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado from this system on Tuesday at this time can't be ruled out.
Make sure to stay weather aware going into this week. Remember turn around, don't drown. And take alternative routes if you travel through low lying areas.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link