Tuesday will have a few morning showers, beyond that it will be not too shabby

It sure was nice to see some high pressure build into our area during the weekend, after all of the wicked weather of Friday evening and Friday night.
We have been seeing a little bit of a struggle with high pressure to our north and some left over frontal activity of low pressure off to the south of our area over the last few days.
We will still see the possibility of some more isolated to scattered showers over southern parts of our area later this evening and into our Tuesday morning. However, high pressure will win out by later tomorrow morning and into the Tuesday afternoon hours.
We will see high pressure try to control our weather forecast all the way into our Thursday. So this will help clear out our skies for those areas that may see a little bit in the ways of clouds and even some isolated showers.
However, by later Thursday night and into our Friday. We will see another strong frontal system move into our area. This will bring some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the strong to severe side at times. especially on our Friday evening and into our Saturday morning. We will see all modes of severe weather once again in our area during this time period. So, please stay weather aware down the line for this next event. We will update the event as warranted.