Tuesday will bring our area some more unseasonably warm temperatures

Our battle of the last several days has been between high pressure, some bits and pieces of low pressure and some fronts. This has given our area a variety of cloud cover and every now and then some scattered drizzle and showers. We have also seen some unseasonably warm temperatures for both the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures. We have seen once again the same story across our area today on our Monday.
We will continue to see more areas of low pressure and some fronts try to push into our area over the next several days. This will lead our area down a path that is called "Pay the Piper time". We will see unseasonably warm temperatures continue in our area for the daytime highs and for the overnight lows. We will be near record temperatures at times. We will see an increasing chance for some showers and thunderstorms in our area.
The strongest of which will be found in our area on our Tuesday night and into our Wednesday. Another very good chance will be found in our weather forecast for this weekend. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible with the aforementioned culprits.
We will see the coldest air of the season so far, move into our area by late in the weekend. This could briefly give us some chances for some mix of frozen precipitation by later Sunday evening, before all of this activity moves out of our area on Monday morning.
