Tuesday will be another chilly day across our area

A bit of low pressure will pass through our area later this afternoon and through the overnight hours. This will give our area some patchy rain showers along with some isolated thunderstorms at times. A few areas of heavy rain may be possible at times, however the strongest of thunderstorms will stay well to the south of our area. Most likely down toward coastal portions of The Gulf of Mexico.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area by portions of our late Tuesday morning. We will see more high pressure build into our area on our Tuesday.
All in all we will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for the rest of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. We will see most of our high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s all the way into our next work week. Both of which are well below the normal temperatures for this time of the year.
