Tuesday we will see some of the clouds break apart, still cold though

We are starting in the upper 20s and low 30s with cloud cover that should stay thick. Some projections take a while to break up that cloud cover with high temperatures reaching the mid-40s. It’s not inconceivable that if cloud cover lingers longer the temperatures might struggle to even make it that warm.
Wednesday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Shower chances increased by late in the day, especially for locations to the south.
Scattered showers are likely on Thursday and they should hold temperatures down. Temperatures start in the mid-30s with highs reaching only the lower to middle 40s. The showers should reach around 50 maybe 60% coverage and it does seem once again like rain could mix with a few flakes and a little bit of sleet, though the quantities of all of that should be more limited than what we had Sunday.
Friday once again will be chilly, with low temperatures in the low 20s or upper teens. High temperatures Friday struggle to make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s, that we should have more sunshine than what we had Monday, and that should yield a slightly warmer as a result.
Scattered showers return for the weekend, but I think the first part of Saturday should be dry with rain chances increasing late in the day to around 40% coverage by late evening. High temperatures Saturday make it into the middle 50s ahead of that shower activity. Some of the rain on Saturday or Sunday could end up being storms, but we’re a little far out to nail that down, nonetheless, we expect the greatest amount of rainfall to arrive for Sunday with temperature starting in the upper 40s and high temperatures reaching the lower 60s before another front allows things to plummet by next Monday once again.
