...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Tuesday looks to be on the variably cloudy side for most of the day

Temperatures get a bit milder on our Tuesday

Some chances for rain and thunderstorms increase before the work week is over

A freeze warning is in effect for portions of our area for the overnight and into our Tuesday morning.

High pressure has dominated our weather over the last several days. We have seen for the most part plenty of sunshine as the rule. We have seen most of our temperatures well below the normal for both daytime highs and for the overnight lows.

We will see high pressure try to control our weather forecast for the next several days. There will be bits and pieces of low pressure that will try to undermine the dominance of the high pressure.

However, we will see a better chance for some low pressure moving into our area on our Thursday night and into our Friday. This will give our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.

