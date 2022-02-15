 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Tuesday is dry and warm with severe weather chances for Thursday

Rain returns to the area Wednesday evening
Tuesday temperatures reaching the upper 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will be strong out of the south gusting in excess of 20 to 25 mph. When you consider how dry we have been recently, that will yield significant fire danger, thus we have been placed under a Red Flag Warning, which is a high fire danger alert, essentially. Unseasonably warm temperatures take hold with highs reaching near 70 in some spots, and it’s a combination of warmth and wind and dry weather that enhances that fire danger so just be aware that wildfires will spread very quickly and should not be started.

Temperatures start in the mid-40s for Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase late in the day and a few showers are likely closer to evening, but most of the day should stay dry.

Thursday remains a bit of a tricky forecast. It will start warm with temperatures beginning in the upper 50s, above where we typically should be for high temperatures this time of year. Off and on showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day with the peak chance for strong to severe thunderstorms by mid-day and into the afternoon/evening. The timing still remains a little flexible on this setup, but there was enough moisture and strong winds aloft to prompt a severe weather risk. While damaging winds remain the most likely outcome, isolated tornadoes will be possible as well. Right now, we find ourselves under a level two out of five risk, But we expect that risk to be fined tuned over the next couple of days. The good news, though, is that while the ingredients continue to be focusing in on our area we have not seen a signal of this system bringing an outbreak of tornadoes, thankfully. Still… One or two tornadoes is plenty.

Behind the system that brings us the storm chances Thursday, temperature drop Friday. Lowes will be in the low 30s and high temperatures in the upper 40s for Friday.

Saturday will start in the mid-20s with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday remains dry with temperatures around the freezing point to start and in the low 60s by afternoon. Both days will definitely be warmer than this last weekend.

More rain chances returned by Monday, but remain sketchy at this point. Most indications keep them well below severe limits but we will continue monitoring.

