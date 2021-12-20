You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday brings some more cool temperatures

A gradual warming trend will be the rule for this week

A little bit of disturbed air brings us some showers overnight

A little bit of low pressure has been approaching our area today. That has given our area some variably cloudy to cloudy skies today and some areas of rain. We will continue to see this activity for the overnight hours in our area. This means more showers for the overnight and more mostly cloudy skies.

Most of this activity will gradually clear out of our area on our Tuesday. This means we will see some mostly clear skies as the rule by later in the day.

We will continue to see some pretty good weather as the rule down the line. We will see mostly high pressure dominated weather as the rule. We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure at times give us some cloud cover and some slight chances for some showers at times. We will see a gradual warming trend as the rule. We will see some of the warmest Christmas weather in our area down the line as we will see most high temperatures in the lower 70s.

