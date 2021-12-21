You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday afternoon we will start to see the rain move out

Rain chances push out later today

December 21, 2021

We will continue to see a few showers in our area as you get out for lunch. Most of this rain will gradually clear out of our area on our Tuesday by the early afternoon.

This means we will see some mostly clear skies as the rule by later in the day. Temperatures today still on the cool side only warming into the low 50's. We will continue to see some pretty good weather as the rule down the line.

We will see mostly high pressure dominated weather as the rule. We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure at times give us some cloud cover and some slight chances for some showers at times.

On Friday, Christmas Eve, there is a weak cold front moving through and that will bring breezy conditions and a few evening showers. We will see a gradual warming trend as the rule. We will see some of the warmest Christmas weather in our area down the line as we will see most high temperatures in the lower 70s.

