Tuesday afternoon brings rain and tomorrow could bring storms

Wednesday Severe weather risk

December 28, 2021

Out the door we are still seeing a lot of clouds and a few light showers to misty conditions as we head into the afternoon. We will continue to see more areas of low pressure and some fronts try to push into our area over the next several days.

We will see unseasonably warm and record breaking temperatures continue in our area for the daytime highs and for the overnight lows. Low temperatures in the 60's and highs in the middle 70's.

We will see an increasing chance for some showers and thunderstorms in our area. The strongest of which will be found in our area on our Wednesday. Another very good chance will be found in our weather forecast for this weekend on Saturday. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible with the aforementioned culprits.

We will see the coldest air of the season so far, move into our area by late in the weekend. With temperatures that will dip back into the low 30's and 20's.

