Tornado Watch issued for Attala, Winston counties

We will see a few lighter showers for the first half of the day, most will stay dry through mid-afternoon. Thunderstorms move in for mid afternoon and into the overnight. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with a few spots along our southern counties under a level 1 severe weather risk. Temperatures today slightly cooler into the middle 80s.
Rain moves through overnight and into Friday morning, some of this rain will be heavy. This rain will taper off into the afternoon but off and on rain and thunderstorms will continue to be the weather story for the next several days. In the mix of the rain and thunderstorms some people could get that sun to come out. All of this is due to some fronts, along with bits and pieces of low pressure that will continue to move through our area over the next several days.
Temperatures will stay mostly in the 80s to near 90 for the highs. While most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees. We will see the heat index get into the 90s during the afternoon hours in many areas.