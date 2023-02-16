Tornado Watch issued across entire WTVA viewing area

Open this link to view active weather alerts.

We will see the potential of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms today. Some of those storms moving in late morning and into the afternoon. We will see all modes of severe weather possible to this system. We even see the chances for a strong tornado for our area.

This is a time to be very weather alert. Please, check your weather before you go out and about and have multiple ways to get any needed alerts. It could be a matter of protecting your life due to some of the potential severe weather conditions.

Temperatures today warm to the low to mid 70s. With possibly a few bits of sunshine ahead of the storms.

More high pressure will move back into our area on Friday. This will clear our skies and we will see some pretty chilly temperatures move into our area. Temperatures for Friday start in the 30s and warming up into the mid 40s We will be slightly warmer in the 50s and 60s for the weekend.

More low pressure next week will bring back into our area some more chances for some at least scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at times. Rain starts late in the day Monday and temperatures will be back in the 60s and 70s next week.