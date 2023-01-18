Tornado Watch in effect for part of region Wednesday evening

Wednesday started with very dense fog across the area. That cleared out around mid morning leaving us with just a lot of clouds. A couple of rogue showers are possible through the day, but we should mostly be dry. High temperatures reach the low-to-mid 70s by afternoon. By evening and overnight, though, storms will move from west to east through the area and some could be strong to severe. Fuel remains limited with this round of storms, but a few damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The peak severe weather risk is to our west. The heaviest storms will move from west-to-east through the area:

Starting 7-8pm: Water Valley and Grenada

Starting 9-11pm: Iuka, Tupelo, Houston, Ackerman

Starting 10-12pm: Columbus and Louisville

Starting 11pm-1am: Sulligent, Macon, Pickensville

Showers and storms will be ongoing for a few pre-dawn Thursday morning with temperatures beginning in the mid-50s. The rain clears out fairly quickly with temperatures reaching only the low 60s by afternoon.

Friday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Mainly high-level clouds will move in, so we should stay dry.

Saturday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s Under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances start to increase late in the day, especially by evening.

Sunday starts in the mid-40s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s with isolated showers possible through the day, but the quantity of showers remains a bit of a question in our various projections.