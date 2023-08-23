Thursday will continue in the realm of very hot temperatures and humid conditions

Heat advisories and warnings are in effect for all of our area. Tropical systems are basically pretty active, there is a lot of activity as we speak. The rest of our work week will be in the very hot temperature category and on the dry side for the most part. All of this has and will be due to some high pressure that continues to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days.
There is some hope for some relief from the heat and some chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into the upcoming weekend. This little bit of hope will be in the form of a cold front that will move into our area.
Our current heat advisories and excessive heat warnings:
We will see our temperatures over the next several days, once again reach into the upper 90s to lower 100s for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 105 degrees, even at times reaching to 115 to 120 degrees. Get ready for this and take it easy as you go out and about.