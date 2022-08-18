Thursday will bring in mostly dry weather with a few showers and clouds through the day

The front that brought us rain yesterday is sitting to our south. So, the farther south you are in our area over the next several days, the better your chances for seeing some more in the ways of rain and thunderstorms at times. A few showers not impossible for our northern counties though.
Temperatures are starting to warm back up in the middle and upper 80s for most through the rest of the work week. We will see another front or two move back into our area as we go into the weekend and into next week. This will bring more chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times, most of the weekend rain will be Sunday afternoon into the work week.
Temperatures will continue to be in the wide variety category over the next several days for the daytime highs due to all of this variety of weather across our area over the next several days. If you see clouds and more rain you will be cooler, more sunshine and dry weather you will be warmer.
