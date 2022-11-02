Thursday will be pretty much a carbon copy of our Wednesday

We have seen a lot of sunshine as the rule on this Wednesday. This has once again been due to the high pressure that currently dominates our weather.
We will continue to see the dominance of high pressure in our weather forecast all the way into our Friday afternoon.
Low pressure and an associated Pacific cold front. Will try to undermine the protection of high pressure by later portions of our Friday. This will at times lead to some cloud cover and just an isolated chance of a shower or two.
We will see a much better chance for some showers and thunderstorms at times for our late Friday night and into the upcoming weekend. A few of the areas of rainfall may be on the heavy side at times briefly, along with a slight chance of a stronger thunderstorm or two during this time period.
We will linger some low pressure in our area as we go into portions Sunday and into early portions of next week. This will linger some isolated to scattered chances of rainfall in our weather forecast during this time period.
