Thursday morning is filled with clear skies and cool temperatures

Nice sunny skies through the day

December 23, 2021

We are almost to your Christmas weekend! We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast across our are through our Thursday. This will mean once again another chilly morning will be in store for our area as we will see overnight low temperatures drop off down into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We will see clear skies as the rule. As high pressure gradually moves off to the east of our area on Thursday, we will see a gradual warming trend take over our area due to the southerly winds on the back side of the high-pressure area.

We will see a bit of an increase in moisture across the area. This may give our area a few showers as we go into our Christmas Eve. Most just seeing some cloud coverage. We will see even more of the warmer temperatures take over our area as we go through Christmas Day and into next week.

This will be one of the warmest Christmas' that we have ever seen in our area. Temperatures are expected to make it into the middle 70's.

