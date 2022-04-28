 Skip to main content
Thursday is starting with more sunshine and ending with warmer weather

Mostly clear skies with a few clouds this afternoon
We will see warmer daytime highs and overnight lows over the next several days, as the rule. We are still sunny today with a few passing clouds but dry. Temperatures will warm to right around 80s for this afternoon.

Friday we will see a few more clouds but still dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm to the low to mid 80s. More low pressure down the line, will bring us some more chances for some showers and some thunderstorms as we go into the weekend and into early and middle portions of next week.

Isolated heavy and hefty thunderstorms cannot be ruled out of the question at times. This is still a developing weather situation. We will continue to fine tune that weather forecast for the next several days.

