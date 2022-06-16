 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Thursday is another hot and humid day

Our heat wave continues across Mississippi and Alabama. All in all there is no real end in sight, however there will be maybe a little bit of a respite by the late weekend (that will be short lived).

We have seen high pressure dominate our weather forecast for the last several days. This has given our area the high heat and humidity. We have seen some isolated bits and pieces of low pressure give our area just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms at times.

This will continue to be the main weather story all the way through the rest of the work week, the weekend and into next week.

The slight bit of a respite will come in the form of a weak cold front this weekend. That may drop our temperatures for a day or two, however nothing major is expected. One thing to note, these very isolated showers and thunderstorms could briefly pack a punch, due to the kind of atmosphere we are currently in. The main culprits with these isolated thunderstorms will be in the form of some brief very heavy rainfall, some strong and gusty winds, along with a little bit of hail at times.

Please, be careful and drink plenty of water during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.

