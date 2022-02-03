Thursday brings in the mix from icy weather to severe weather threats

We are seeing some Winter weather advisories issued for Northwest portions of our area through the evening.

By far the better chances for some wintery precipitation that will accumulate big time, will be found just to the north and west of our area. Some light freezing drizzle could fall through the late evening and overnight. This could lead to travel disruptions for early Friday morning.

We will see also the potential for some severe thunderstorms. We also have a Tornado Watch for Noxubee and Pickens counties until 6PM today. This severe weather threat, while limited, could bring gusty winds and heavy rain for some of us.

We will see most of the activity try to switch over to a mix of precipitation on our this evening, as the aforementioned frontal system will be moving out of our area and we will tap into some very cold temperatures behind the system. We will see Canadian high pressure, once again build into our area as we go through a very blustery night and into our morning. This will dry out most of the area and keep our area on the below normal temperature side for both our daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures all the way through the weekend and into early next week.