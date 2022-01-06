 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday afternoon is cold right now with temperatures plummeting for Friday morning

  • 0
Temperatures in the teens for most Friday morning

January 6, 2022

Temperatures through the day will continue to drop so as you step out the door make sure to pack on the layers. Into early Friday morning whatever moisture is still left of the roads will be frozen. Temperatures get down into the teens and low 20s. So make sure you have that extra time tomorrow to drive slower.

Friday will be mostly dry though with cold conditions all day long with more of that sunshine. So make sure to bundle up because temperatures are only getting into the upper 30s Friday afternoon.

Down the line for this weekend, we will see a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms on our Saturday night and into our Sunday. A few of the thunderstorms may be on the heavy and hefty side at times.

Temperatures have another drop as we begin next work week with freezing conditions in the mornings and upper 40's low 50's for the afternoons.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you