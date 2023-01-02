Thunderstorms are likely Tuesday with some becoming severe

Thunderstorms are likely between now and late Tuesday evening as a potent storm system digs through the center of the United States. While the majority of severe weather should stay to our southwest initially and south much of Tuesday, isolated damaging storms and a couple of tornadoes remain possible in North Mississippi.
Temperatures start warm in the upper 60s on Tuesday and depending on how much clearing we get could reach into the lower to middle 70s. This setup is obviously warm for this time of the year, a sign of the ample fuel for thunderstorms that should become widespread Tuesday. Storms Monday night and early Tuesday remain primarily in West Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana, though a couple of severe weather warnings remain possible overnight.
We have multiple chances of severe thunderstorms Tuesday, building through the morning for the southern and eastern 2/3 of the area, which in kind of a peek by noon time before a secondary batch re-fires slightly farther north and west through the afternoon and into the evening. It's rare this time of year to get two chances for severe weather out of a single storm system like this, so one of the rounds will become more dominant. The odds of that occurring increase dramatically farther south and east in our area, giving us a preference for locations south of Aberdeen, Starkville, Kosciusko line. While tornadoes remain a possibility, and something we should not rule out, the peak threat for those should be to our south.
The system bringing us all of these storms slides through the area into Wednesday with temperatures starting in the low 50s Wednesday morning and most of the showers out of here predawn. Its partly cloudy skies high temperatures Wednesday make it into the lower 60s. That still places us above our normal for this time of year, but we are transitioning cooler heading into the later part of this week as the system bringing us all of these storms slides through the area into Wednesday with temperatures starting in the low 50s Wednesday morning and most of the showers out of here predawn. Its partly cloudy skies and high temperatures Wednesday make it into the lower 60s. That still places us above are normal for this time of year, but we are transitioning cooler heading into the latter part of the week.
Thursday starts in the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching the low 50s. We should be dry Thursday.
Friday starts in the low 30s, with some frost and freezing conditions possible. High temperatures reach the lower 50s, pretty much spot on for what we expect for this time of the year under partly cloudy skies. Clouds increased late in the day.
Rain chances return this weekend with yet another cold front moving in and a little more moisture from the south. I’m not terribly impressed with either of our chances on Saturday and Sunday, so I’m keeping them at 20 to 30% coverage at this point. Sunday's chance in particular looks like a preference for the southern part of the area and is the most likely one to increase in coverage.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link