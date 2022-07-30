Thunderstorm and rain potential linger as we head into Sunday for some of the area

Thunderstorm and rain activity will gradually diminish as we head through the overnight hours on your Saturday into Sunday morning. Overnight temperatures are expected to decline into the middle to upper 70s by daybreak.
On Sunday we will see a mixture of sunshine and cloudy skies to start the morning. A station boundary will remain just north or over the area as we go into Sunday. This feature will keep shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast for a few locations in our area.
As this front boundary continues to linger it will continue to bring the potential for some strong but mostly non-severe thunderstorms at times. Some of these thunderstorms may produce strong and gusty winds. Some of these thunderstorms may also produce some pockets of heavy rainfall. In a few cases where storms are slow moving and rainfall rates are high a few inches could be observed within the course of an hour. This could lead to some localized flash flooding.
The rain chances will begin to taper off as we approach the middle of the work week. The chance for some scattered to isolated afternoon storms will continue, but the chance of widespread storms will diminish. The combination of heat and humidity will begin to return, with highs back in the upper 90s by Friday.
