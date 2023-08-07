This Weekend's Storm Damage

Strong storms moved across the northeast Mississippi area this past Sunday.
Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph resulted in severe damage for some cities and even took the lives of two individuals.
Trees blocked roadways and fell on a few structures including homes.
The clean up effort has already begun with roads now being cleared and homes working towards rebuilding.
Briana Laster in Pontotoc experienced the damage first hand and said, "It happened a little after lunch. It started raining really heavy and got really dark all of a sudden. We had some wind damage here and also at some friends of ours house. They had a tree fall through their roof. It was very, very windy and it was all of a sudden."
Justin Clark was in Saltillo during the storms and he said, "It got real calm and I said, oh crap, and then it bashed and that's when it started taking that off and all I could see was shingles flying, so my first instinct was to go out there and get the dogs."
Recovery efforts are still in full effect several days out and will continue until everything is back to normal.