 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

This weekend is starting off with lots of sunshine and a heat advisory

  • 0
Saturday 6am forecast

Saturday 6am forecast

 We are under yet another heat advisory for today from noon until 7pm. That is because actual temperatures will be near 100 degrees, and heat index values will range from 105 to 109. But for right now, temperatures are around the mid to upper 70s out the door on this Saturday morning.

There is a small chance for isolated showers this afternoon, especially in the southern part of our viewing area. Besides that, most of us will be seeing dry conditions and mostly sunny skies today. We will continue to see calm  conditions overnight and early on Sunday.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be another hot one with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 90s once again and heat index values in the 100s. Because of this, more heat advisories are expected to be issued before a cold front moves in Sunday evening bringing some relief. This will put us under a marginal risk for severe weather, but after this passes, temperatures will briefly be back into the mid 90s. We will warm back up throughout the next work week.

Recommended for you