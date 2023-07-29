This weekend is starting off with lots of sunshine and a heat advisory

We are under yet another heat advisory for today from noon until 7pm. That is because actual temperatures will be near 100 degrees, and heat index values will range from 105 to 109. But for right now, temperatures are around the mid to upper 70s out the door on this Saturday morning.
There is a small chance for isolated showers this afternoon, especially in the southern part of our viewing area. Besides that, most of us will be seeing dry conditions and mostly sunny skies today. We will continue to see calm conditions overnight and early on Sunday.
Tomorrow is shaping up to be another hot one with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 90s once again and heat index values in the 100s. Because of this, more heat advisories are expected to be issued before a cold front moves in Sunday evening bringing some relief. This will put us under a marginal risk for severe weather, but after this passes, temperatures will briefly be back into the mid 90s. We will warm back up throughout the next work week.