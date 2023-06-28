 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Things are continuing to heat up outside for Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday morning forecast

Wednesday 12pm forecast

Temperatures are approaching the lower 90s at noon and they are still on the rise. Afternoon highs are expected to top off around 95 degrees today. There is a small chance of isolated showers drifting down into the area early this afternoon, providing some brief relief from the heat.

The vast majority of us will remain dry this afternoon though. We will see clear skies this evening and overnight, and temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s as we wake up tomorrow morning. We are currently under an excessive heat warning across our entire viewing area because of tomorrow's temperatures.

The afternoon high is expected to be around 102, but heat index values will likely fall between 110 to 115 degrees. This warning is from 11 am tomorrow to 8 pm on Friday and could be expanded to include Saturday as well. These conditions are expected to last for at least the next several days, only being disrupted by showers and thunderstorms later on this weekend as another front begins to move in.

 

