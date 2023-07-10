The rain has moved out and we will see some sunshine later today

Much drier conditions will be in place due today due to high pressure moving in behind the front from Sunday evening. Some sunshine will be paired with that drier air as well by the afternoon. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler as a result of that passing front only reaching into the upper 80s. A few lingering showers through the day are possible but we are mostly dry.
Dry air is once again expected for Tuesday along with that abundant sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly warmer into the lower 90s.
Rain returns to the forecast in isolated fashion Wednesday afternoon. This will be the case for each day to end our work week as well with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be into the mid 90s by the end of the week with low temperatures in the mid 70s. Heat index values will be reaching the triple digits through the end of the week and into the weekend.