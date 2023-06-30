The heat continues into our Friday

The high heat potential continues into the end of our work week. Temperatures once again are expected to warm up into the upper 90s with a few of us in the low 100s. Some towns may get even hotter. On top of those high temperatures, heat index values across the area are expected to top off around the 110-115 degree category. Once again, a few towns across the area may feel even hotter.
Due to all of this heat across the area over the next couple days, we have high heat warnings and advisories in effect. So, please make sure to be careful as you head out and about and make sure to stay hydrated.
Heading into the weekend, temperatures will start to decrease slightly into the upper 90s for our afternoon highs and mid to upper 70s for overnight lows. These temperatures, though cooler than what we've seen, are still well above average and are expected to produce high heat warnings/advisories once again. There will be momentary relief at times with isolated showers and thunderstorms. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area. We will see a slight chance that there will be some hefty thunderstorms at times.
Temperatures will continue to decrease heading into the work week with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.