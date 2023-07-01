 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The heat continue into Sunday

The common theme this afternoon has been the same as it was the past couple of days: the heat. An excessive heat warning has been in place throughout our Saturday, but will expire this evening. This does not mean the heat is ending, though. It will be a bit cooler for Sunday, but an excessive heat advisory will still be in place for a few areas during our Sunday. This means regular temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values right around the 102-108 degree range.

Along with the heat in our area today, isolated thunderstorms have also popped up throughout the afternoon. These storms brought momentary relief from the heat, but increased the mugginess as the storms cleared out. These storms will lessen in numbers as we get into the overnight period. We are still under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather with these storms with the main threat being wind, but this threat will lower once the sun sets.

Sunday will have the heat advisory in effect as we mentioned before, but those isolated rain chances will once again be in place during the afternoon. Majority of us should stay dry, but the threat for showers and isolated thunderstorms is there. We are under a level 2/5 severe weather risk for Sunday with the main threats being wind and hail so a few of these storms may become strong.

Once we get past Sunday afternoon, both high and low temperatures will start to get closer to normal. High temperatures will be in the low 90s throughout next week, and low temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day next week, but timing and impacts will be adjusted as we get closer to each day accordingly.

