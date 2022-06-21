 Skip to main content
The first day of summer is bringing the heat!

Mostly sunny and dry today
It is the first day of summer! We have been feeling the heat for a while now but summer technically starts now. We will see most of our work week on the very hot and humid side. We will see high pressure continue to dominate our weather forecast through the rest of the work week and into the upcoming weekend.

Most of our high temperatures will hover in the 100-to-102-degree category for each day this week and most of our heat index values will be in the 100-to-110-degree category.

Please, be careful and drink plenty of water during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.

