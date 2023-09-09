The cooler conditions continue into the weekend

We will be waking up to yet another morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. On top of that, skies should be mostly clear so take that morning cup of coffee outside to enjoy the good conditions. If you can't get out this morning, today all around should have near perfect conditions. We stay dry as a result of high pressure lingering in our area. Temperatures are only expected to rise into the mid 80s this afternoon with sunny conditions all throughout the day.
Football games this evening will see temperatures cool off into the low 80s at kickoff and low 70s by the end of the game. We stay dry through the entirety of the game meaning a beautiful and comfortable night for football.
Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the weekend and into the start of our work week. Overnight low temperatures will be situated right around the mid 60s. We may see a few clouds, but overall we stay dry and sunny for the next couple of days.
We will see a cold front or two move into our area next week around Tuesday evening. This will bring some slight chances for some showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms back into our weather forecast. At this point in time, no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will cool off as a result of the front all the way into the upper 70s for afternoon highs and upper 50s for overnight lows.
Tracking the Tropics: We continue to monitor Hurricane Lee which continues to be a strong hurricane out in the Atlantic. Its future is most likely to stay off the east coast of the U.S. Most models agree on that, but a few models have it moving toward the Northeastern U.S. Another storm, Margo, will keep churning away just to the east of Lee. We are monitoring that one over the next several days too.