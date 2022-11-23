Thanksgiving Day will be changing over to some rainy conditions before all said and done

High pressure has dominated most of our weather over the last several days. We have seen a nice warming trend due to the dominance of high pressure. We have been on the mostly dry side. Temperatures today topped off in the upper 60s to lower 70s over most of our area.
We will see some changes coming to our weather forecast over the next few days. We will see a couple of frontal systems move through our area. This will bring some off and on chances for some showers and isolated thunderstorms in our weather forecast from Thanksgiving and into our Saturday evening. We will see the potential for some heavy rain at times. We could even see the potential for some hefty thunderstorms at times, especially on our Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
One thing to mention . . . . We ill see the potential for some rain and thunderstorms next week. Some of those could be on the heavy and hefty side at times. So, get ready our weather pattern is starting to get a bit on the active side.
