Thanksgiving brings mostly cloudy skies with rain for the afternoon

Happy Thanksgiving! We are seeing more clouds this morning as you head out. We will see a couple of frontal systems move through our area. This will bring some off and on chances for some showers and isolated thunderstorms in our weather forecast starting today, Thanksgiving and into our Saturday evening. We will see the potential for some heavy rain at times.
Today the rain holds off until the mid afternoon. It will be impacting folks through the western counties first, so for folks going to the Egg Bowl, you will need that rain gear. The rain makes its way across the area so for around 7/8 tonight it is pushing closer to the MS/AL state line.
Showers move through overnight and some linger for shopping Friday morning. We could even see the potential for some hefty thunderstorms at times, especially on our Saturday afternoon and into the evening. Mostly dry Sunday and Monday with average temperatures.
We will see the potential for some rain and thunderstorms next week. Some of those could be on the heavy and hefty side at times, right now looking at the time frame around mid week. But, just keep updated.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link