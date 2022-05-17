Temperatures will get on the hot side for our Wednesday

High pressure has dominated our weather on this Tuesday. That has given our area some sunshine filled skies with a little bit of a haze out there. We saw some slightly above the normal high temperatures this afternoon across our area. Most of the high temperatures reached into the 80s with a few towns flirting with the 90-degree mark.
High pressure will try to control our weather forecast for our area over the next several days. We will see little bits and pieces of low pressure try to undermine the dominance of high pressure. This may give our area a few isolated showers at times, over the next several days. We will see a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms for this weekend and into early portions of next week. This will be due to some cold fronts trying to move through our area at times, during that time period. By the way we will see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that may get on the heavy and hefty side at times down the line.
Most of our high temperatures over the next several days will be in the 80s and 90s. Mostly, above normal for this time of the year.
