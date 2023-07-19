 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Temperatures warming up into Wednesday

Heat advisories and warnings Wednesday
July 19, 2023

Sunny skies to start the day with temperatures climbing quickly. High temperatures will rise into the upper 90s. These hot temperatures will be paired with very muggy air. As a result, heat index values will be right around 110-115 degrees. Almost all of our area under heat advisories or warnings today. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible today but most will miss out.

Thursday is pretty similar to what we have today with hot and humid weather. A few more folks will see some rain tomorrow. A cold front will move across the area heading into the weekend. This will bring isolated showers Friday out ahead of the front. The temperatures will be the main things affected by this front. By the weekend, we could see high temperatures back in the upper 80s!

