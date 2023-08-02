Temperatures warming back up as we are mostly dry

We are started off mild this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies. A few clouds move in though the day, but we will see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be warming into the mid 90s for most. Heat advisories in place for our Western counties into the afternoon. Heat index values will climb to the upper 90s and triple digits. We could see a stray shower for the afternoon but most will be dry.
Thursday will be another hot day with humid conditions. Heat index values for almost all will be between 100-110. Plenty of sunshine again but for more, Thursday later in the day could see a shower or thunderstorm. Friday is similar to Thursday with the muggy feeling but we will be a bit breezy with some thunderstorms possible. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.
Friday afternoon highs climb to the upper 90s. Into the weekend we are still warm with showers and thunderstorms across the area. We are starting to cool off for the start of next work week but we will still be fairly muggy.