Temperatures warm up pretty nicely on our Thursday

Some patchy fog will be found over portions of our area this morning. Some of the fog will be on the dense side at times. So, please be careful as you venture out and about this morning.
High pressure will dominate our weather forecast for our Thursday across our area. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule and temperatures warming up very nicely into the 70s.
However, as we go through the overnight hours and into our Friday, we will see a low-pressure system move into our area. This will bring into our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the hefty side and some isolated thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side during this time period.
We will see most of the system move out of our area by later portions of Friday evening and we will see high pressure build back into our area and clear our skies out for the weekend.
We will see a much stronger frontal system in our area early next week, Tuesday in particular. This will bring into our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms. We will see a very good potential that some of the thunderstorms will be on the severe side. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this system.