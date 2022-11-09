Temperatures on our Thursday will stay pleasant, however changes are coming soon

High pressure continues to dominate the weather in our area over the next few days. Most of our high temperatures will be in the 70s over the next few days, while most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s.
While, off to the east and southeast of our area we will see the effects of tropical system Nicole. We will not see too much in (there may be a few showers for eastern portions of our area) direct effects of Nicole in our area, however we will see the winds around the back side of the system bring into our area some of the coldest high and low temperatures of the season so far.
These colder temperatures will be ushered into our area with a mostly dry (a few isolated to widely scattered showers will not be out of the question at times) passage of a cold front on our Friday morning.
We will see most of the high temperatures down the line reach only into the 40s and 50s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 20s and 30s.
