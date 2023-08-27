Temperatures much cooler for Sunday

Starting out the morning with cloudy skies and a few showers and thunderstorms. These are associated with a cold front sweeping across the area. These showers will have the best chance of development throughout the morning, but isolated chances are possible this afternoon on the backside of the front. The fortunate thing about this front is that it is bringing much cooler air. Temperatures are only supposed to be reaching into the low 90s this afternoon! Much different than what we saw yesterday.
The cooler temperatures don't end there either. As we get into our Monday, temperatures will be starting out in the low 70s and high temperatures are only expected to get into the upper 80s. There will still be a chance of isolated showers, but a lot of us stay dry for the start of our work week.
The temperatures stay below average through the entirety of our work week so make some plans to take advantage of it and get outside. We are only expected to see mid to upper 80s for each afternoon high and will drop all the way into the mid to upper 60s. High pressure lingering in our area will keep things dry overall as well especially during the latter part of our work week.
Tracking the tropics: Tropical Depression Ten has developed and is moving into the Gulf of Mexico. This is an area that will allow it to strengthen quickly as it approaches the coast of Florida Wednesday morning. Current tracks have it staying east of Mississippi, but I would avoid any beach trips as this system moves on through. We will continue to monitor this system for timing and impacts as it gets closer.