Temperatures are slightly cooler for most today

Tuesday brings in a few more clouds, but we are still partly sunny for the day. Some of those clouds will bring a couple showers, nothing too heavy or widespread though. Temperatures today for most will be in the low 90s. Most are feeling drier with more muggy conditions Southwest. Attala county is still under a heat advisory today.
Wednesday is still partly cloudy with a few more showers and maybe even a thunderstorm. A few more will see rain then, but most are still dry. Temperatures will warm by a couple degrees in the low to mid 90s. Through the week we will warm a little each day as more humid air returns. Temperatures get back to the upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. More showers and thunderstorms are ongoing through the week and into the weekend, but minimal rain chances each day.