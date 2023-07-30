 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Temperatures a bit cooler to start our work week

  • Updated
  • 0
Overnight hour by hour
Maxuser

Gabe's Sunday Evening Forecast - 7/30/23

Another hot day across the area with temperatures peaking into the mid to upper 90s for most of us. On top of the hot temperatures, the sticky, muggy air made it feel even worse outside. Temperatures will be on the downswing heading into the evening dropping all the way into the mid 70s. A few of us may deal with an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but chances diminish to practically nothing once the sun goes down. These showers will have brief heavy downpours and a few strong wind gusts.

These showers and thunderstorms are associated with a cold front moving in from our north. Once the front clears on Monday, we will reach a slight lull that will keep conditions dry briefly. Temperatures will also take a hit as a result of the cold front dropping into the mid 90s. Unfortunately, muggy air will still be sticking around so those heat index values will continue to be a bit higher as a result reaching into the triple digits.

Towards the rest of the week, we will see bits and pieces of low pressure systems that will bring those usual summer afternoon thunderstorms. As of now, we don't expect any of these to reach severe potential, but we will continue to monitor if there are changes in the long term forecast. Temperatures do pick back up into the upper 90s, maybe even triple digits for a few of us by the time we get to the end of our work week. Low temperatures will pick back up into the upper 70s around that same time frame. The last couple days of summer break are not going away without a fight from the heat so make sure we stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors.

Recommended for you