Temperature drop off heading into our weekend

A few lingering showers will be in our area through the early portion of our Saturday, but clearing out by the time our college football starts. These showers are associated with a cold front that will bring with it much cooler temperatures. High temperatures for our Saturday will only reach into the upper 40's, lower 50's. Gusty conditions are expected throughout the day coming from the north making these temperatures feel even colder.
The effects of the front will really be seen in the overnight lows. Heading overnight into our Sunday morning, low temperatures will drop into the upper 20's causing frost concerns. Make sure to bring pets and plants inside before heading to bed.
These conditions will remain prominent into our work week with high temperatures not exceeding the 50's and overnight lows sitting in the 20's and 30's.
We will see more chances for some showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm on Monday night and into our Tuesday morning. Once again, nothing major is expected in our area with this event. Frozen precipitation will be possible for our neighbors up north.
