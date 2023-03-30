Sunshine today with storms possible Friday night

We will see plenty of sunshine today with warmer weather for the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the mid 70s later today.
We will see another strong frontal system move into our area Friday. This will bring some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the strong to severe side at times, especially on our Friday afternoon/evening. We will see all modes of severe weather once again in our area during this time period. So, please stay weather aware down the line for this next event.
The weekend is mostly dry and mostly sunny. The rain clears out early in the morning Saturday mostly before sunrise time. Temperatures will warm to the low to mid 70s for the afternoons. Rain chances return late into the weekend though.
We will see the low pressure linger in our area more or less as we go into the late weekend and into early portions of our next work week. We will see more chances for some scattered to patchy rain, along with some isolated to scattered thunderstorms linger in our area as we start off the next work week and highs reaching the 80s.