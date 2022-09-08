 Skip to main content
Sunshine today with rain for the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunny and dry for Thursday
Maxuser

Thursday brings us lots of sunshine so if you are getting out grab the sunglasses! Temperatures today will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s. If you have any of those plans outside for the afternoon, enjoy the nice weather.

As we go through our day on our Friday, a cold front will move back northward and some low pressure will join it. This combo will give our area some more good chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into our Friday. Some Friday night football games could be impacted or delayed from the rain. Rain could continue all the way through the weekend. There will be the potential once again for some heavy rainfall at time and some hefty thunderstorms at times with this weather set up. The main culprit for the hefty thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times.

Most of the activity will gradually clear out of our area by Sunday night and into our Monday. This will be due to the passage of a cold front. This cold front will dry us out and may bring into our area a little bit of a taste of fall during our late Summer, as some overnight lows will be well down into the 50s.

