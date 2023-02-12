Sunshine Sticks Around for Monday before Rain Returns by Mid Week

After seeing a mild and clear Sunday, a few clouds will move in during the evening giving us partly cloudy skies for tonight. Temperatures will dip back down into the 30s overnight.
Tomorrow will get off to a chilly start with morning lows in the mid 30s. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day and warm temps, into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will move back into the region late on Monday night meaning that Tuesday morning will get off to a mild start with lows only reaching into the mid 40s.
While warmth is expected to stick around for most of the work week, dry weather will not. Rain chances move back into the area on late Tuesday. While the chance of thunderstorms is very limited on Tuesday night, that is not the case for the next system which is expected to move in between Wednesday and Thursday. This system will bring us a chance for severe weather primarily for the early morning hours and into the day on Thursday. We are monitoring this and will update with specific timing and threats as we head into the week. Right now all forms of severe weather cannot be ruled out, although certain ingredients have to line up for the specific threat of tornadoes to increase.
Heading into next weekend conditions will be much cooler, with highs on Friday only reaching into the upper 40s. For Saturday morning, lows will be dipping down to the mid 20s. Don't put up your winter coats just yet.