Sunshine for much of the area today with warm temperatures

November 8, 2022

Today started in the mid-60s, well above normal for this time of year, with high temperatures, reaching the lower 80s by afternoon. We do anticipate that most of us will be 10 to 15° above normal. A couple of rogue showers aren’t impossible, but most of us should be dry.

Wednesday's temperatures start in the upper 50s with high temperatures only reaching the mid-70s. The difference for Wednesday? Drier air is settling in from the north and east. Thursday starts in the upper 40s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Thursday will also be dry and marginally cooler, but we typically should be mid-60s for this time of year so we’re running well above that. Clouds will definitely start to increase. Friday starts in the mid 50s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s with increasing clouds, both Thursday and Friday.

A front sweeping into the area makes sure the temperatures drop early Saturday. Saturday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures only reaching the lower 50s. By Sunday we start with near freezing temperatures and highs, struggling to make the upper 40s. Obviously, it’s a big shift from where we have been as fall comes charging back.

