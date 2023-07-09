Sunshine early on Sunday before severe storms move in

Heading out the door, we are seeing partly cloudy skies, patchy fog, and temperatures in the lower 70s. Today has yet another chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours. Currently, we are under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather. Similar to Saturday, the main threats will be gusty winds and large hail with heavy rainfall at times.
With all the rainfall and cloud cover, high temperatures for Sunday will only reach into the mid to upper 80s. As we get into our work week, much drier air will be in our forecast. There may be an isolated shower or two, but the majority of us should be dry Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures will be cooler for Monday, only reaching the upper 80s, but that will not last long because Tuesday will see temperatures back in the 90s. Rain does return to our forecast on Wednesday with some afternoon showers. Temperatures will continue to rise to end our week into the mid 90s and low temperatures reaching into the mid 70s.