Sunshine covers the area today and the next few days

Monday will be very similar to Sunday as high pressure continues to build into our area. This will circulate in dry conditions and cooler temperatures with our afternoon high only reaching into the upper 60s. Another breezy day will be in store for our area with sustained winds at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Still, it should be a beautiful day overall. The evening looks to be cool yet again with temperatures in the mid 40s, maintaining those clear skies throughout the night.
Dry, clear conditions will remain in our area through the midweek portion as that high pressure stays over us. This week will be a perfect week to get outside and take advantage of the fantastic weather, just make sure to keep sunscreen handy. Temperatures will steadily rise into the upper 70s by the end of the week. Low temperatures remain cool to start the week before reaching into the upper 50s, low 60s by the end of the week.
Rain does return to our area by the end of the week. Currently Friday looks to contain the best chance of rain with many more chances into the weekend so make sure the rain gear doesn't get too far away.